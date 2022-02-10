PH also receives over 3.4-M Pfizer jabs donated by US gov't

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday received 780,000 more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

The fresh shipment, which arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City, is the second batch of reformulated Pfizer doses delivered for the country’s pediatric vaccine drive.

LOOK: The 2nd batch of 780,000 doses reformulated Pfizer doses for the Philippines’ pediatric vaccine drive arrives at NAIA 3.



With this batch, more than 15 million doses procured by government through World Bank financing have reached the country. Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said these will be distributed to regions already expecting the supply.

The government targets to vaccinate 15.5 million children ages 5 to 11.

Nearly an hour after the second batch's delivery, more than 3.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccines donated by the US government through the COVAX Facility also arrived.

The Philippines began the vaccination of kids in the age bracket in Metro Manila on Monday.

Healthcare workers administer 10 micrograms of Pfizer's reformulated vaccine for children in the age group, which has an orange cap to be differentiated from the ones used on adults or those with a purple or gray cap.

The country has so far fully inoculated 59.9 million people, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose, and 8 million booster shots have been administered, as of Feb. 4.

— With a report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

