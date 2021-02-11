'Wala akong takot diyan': Lorenzana unfazed by China's coast guard law

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday said he was not as concerned about the Chinese Coast Guard firing upon Filipino fishermen as he was about a shooting war erupting in the disputed waters.

Beijing recently passed a law which lets its coast guard fire on foreign vessels in waters "under China's jurisdiction," but Lorenzana said they will not attack Filipinos who approach the area.

"I am not at all concerned about our fishermen being fired upon by the coast guard because they know our fishing boats are not armed. So I’m not concerned," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I’m not also concerned that the Chinese coast guard will fire upon our coast guard. They know that that is a contested area and we claim that as well. That’s why we are talking to resolve these conflicting claims in the area. Wala akong takot diyan. Even our Navy ships when they patrol the area, I don’t think the Chinese will fire at our ships," he said.

However, Lorenzana said a shooting war in this area involving the United States or other nations that patrol the seas could trigger the mutual defense treaty and the Philippines will have to be involved.

"Ang takot ko lang, yung iba, the navies of the other nations, magkaroon ng shooting war and if that happens, because of the MDT, we will be involved whether we like it or not," he said.

(My only fear is that the navies of other nations will have a shooting war and if that happens, because of the MDT, we will be involved whether we like it or not.)

Last month, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., filed a diplomatic protest in relation to China's new law, which he said "is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law; which, if unchallenged, is submission to it."

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the law was a "normal domestic legislative activity of China."

