Parlade to retire soon, no interest in new government post: Defense chief

MANILA - Controversial Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. is set to retire in a few months and is not interested in securing another government post, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday.

Parlade - a military official who has drawn flak on social media for insinuating that several celebrities and journalists are supporters of the communist movement - will turn 56 this year, the mandatory retirement age for those in the service.

"I don't think he wants another post in government," Lorenzana told ANC's Headstart.

"I think there are some other things he wants to do once he retires," he said.

Parlade, a member of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), has been using social media to call out suspected members and sympathizers of the New Peoples' Army in the midst of the government's crackdown on communist rebels.

Despite calls to remove Parlade from the military, Lorenzana has repeatedly defended the general, saying the official is just "doing his job."

"I understand where Gen. Parlade is coming from. The main reason is there is active recruitment in the UP campuses," he said.

It "would be up to the justice department" on whether or not Parlade should be removed from the service, Lorenzana said.

"That is out of our hands already... We leave it to them," he said.