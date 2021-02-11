Myanmar unrest 'slowly escalating,' but so far 'not dangerous': PH envoy

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. Reuters/Stringer

MANILA - The political unrest in Myanmar is "slowly escalating" but so far "not dangerous," to Filipino migrant workers, the Philippines' envoy said Thursday.

The Philippine Embassy has designated Filipino leaders in charge of townships in order to keep in touch with the community, which has some 1,200 members, said Ambassador Eduardo Kapunan Jr.

Internet connection has been unstable and Facebook was restricted by the Myanmar military as protests continue for the sixth consecutive day.

"Ang condition po ay very fluid pa, it is slowly escalating but so far it’s not dangerous. Yun ay patuloy naming minomonitor," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The condition is still very fluid, it is slowly escalating but so far it’s not dangerous. We continue to monitor this.)

"As of now po, may organisasyon po kaming ginawa na bawat township may opisyales kaming nilalagay na Filipino nationals din. Namomonitor po namin ang kalagayan ng bawat Pilipino doon sa lugar na 'yun."

(As of now, we have organized and designated Filipino officials in each township so we can monitor the situation of each Filipino in that area.)

The envoy said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has given him authority to "do drastic measures" in case the situation escalates.

"For example I can close down the embassy, I can evacuate all Filipinos by air, by sea, whatever," he said.

Kapunan added that he has coordinated with the Philippine Embassy in Thailand in the event that they would need assistance.

"They’re all willing to assist in any way. May coordination na rin kami na ginawa (We have also coordinated)," he said.

"Meron po kaming nila-line up na commercial vessels na pwede po magamit."

(We're lining up commercial vessels that we can use.)