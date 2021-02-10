House panel approves bills amending Chemical Engineering Law

MANILA - The House Committee on Civil Service and Professional Regulation chaired by Iligan City Rep. Frederick Siao approved on Wednesday House Bills 2970, 6310 and 6547, all seeking to amend Republic Act 9297 or the Chemical Engineering Law of 2004, as well as their subsequent consolidation into a substitute bill.

The bills seek to align RA 9297 with the ASEAN Mutual Recognition Arrangement and other MRAs to ensure that Filipino chemical engineers remain globally competitive.

During the hearing, Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II said in his sponsorship speech for HB 6310, that RA 9297 was enacted in 2004 but has not been fully implemented due to loopholes in its provisions.

“Despite the passage of the law, industrial facilities were erected and operated without the guidance and expertise of chemical engineers. This resulted in violations of environmental laws and exposed the public to unsafe practices in the operation of manufacturing processes. Very few companies hire licensed chemical engineers,” Matugas said.

The bill would regulate engineering education, provide for the professional fields of specialization of chemical engineers, lay down the requirements for the operation of industrial facilities, as well as give recognition to qualifications and achievements.

“Its paramount interests are national development, public safety and environmental sustainability,” Matugas said.

Meanwhile, HB 2970 is authored by Negros Oriental Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria while HB 6547 is by PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Jonas Nograles.

The committee also named its vice chairman TUCP Party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza as head of a technical working group that would harmonize HB 8121 by Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez and HB 8233 by Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano.

Both bills seek to amend RA 9646 or the “Real Estate Service Act of the Philippines” to develop and nurture globally competitive real estate service practitioners and promote the growth of the real estate industry.