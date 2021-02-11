Duterte to announce decision on calls for his public vaccination: Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on February 8, 2021. Simeon Celi, Jr. Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce his decision on whether or not he would be injected with COVID-19 shots in public, Malacañang said Thursday.

“The President will make that pronouncement himself. He already has a decision, but I'm not at liberty to publicize,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a public briefing.

He added Duterte still prefers vaccines manufactured in China. The President has expressed his inclination towards Russian or Chinese vaccines, but since they have yet to be granted emergency use authorization in the Philippines, Roque said the Chief Executive would need to consider the advice of his doctors.

Malacañang has said multiple times that Duterte wants to be vaccinated in private since he wants to take his COVID-19 shots in his buttocks, among other reasons.

The President last year said he was willing to be inoculated first to allay public fears over the safety of the vaccine.

But he changed his tune last month, saying frontliners, especially health workers, need to be prioritized first in the Philippines' vaccine rollout, which is expected to kick off in February.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III has said he is hoping that Duterte would change his mind, as this would help boost the public’s confidence in the country's vaccination program.

