Duterte, isinulong ang patuloy na kooperasyon ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa

MAYNILA - Tinanggap ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa isang seremonya Miyerkoles ng gabi sa Malacañang ang credentials ng limang ambassadors mula sa European Union, Brazil, South Korea, France, at Colombia.

Tinawag ni Duterte na “old friend and partner” ang Brazil nang makaharap nito si Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippine Jose Maria de Souza e Silva.

Umaasa aniya ang Pangulo sa pamamagitan ng relasyon ng dalawang bansa, mapapaigting ang trade ang investment sa larangan ng agriculture, biofuel, business process outsourcing, logistics at maging sa access ng bansa sa bakuna kontra COVID-19.

“Let us also continue to work together to ensure universal access to the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a principled position which we should continue to push and demand in all available fora. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. As I reaffirm the Philippines’ commitment to expand bilateral relations with Brazil, let us renew the resolve to take our relations to an even [higher] plane,” ani Duterte.

Nagpasalamat din siya sa Brazil sa naging delivery nito ng anim na bagong A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts noong nakaraang taon na mahalaga aniya para sa defense at security ng Pilipinas.

Sa panig naman ng Brazilian ambassador, sinabi niyang masaya siya sa binigay na assignment sa Pilpinas.

“Philippines and Brazil, due to the place they hold within their respective regional groups, MERCOSUR and ASEAN, this can also mean an opportunity to also bring closer together South America to Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Mr. President, I would like to assure you that I will be, with my team in Manila, do the utmost to persevere and to strengthen our mutual relations,” ani Ambassador de Souza e Silva.

Samantala, nagpasalamat naman ang Pangulo sa suporta ng South Korean government sa mga program ang gobyerno para sa imprastraktura at defense modernization nang makaharap naman si South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim In-Chul.

“We value your country’s exceptional commitment to the Philippines’ Build, Build, Build program. I thank your government for supporting our defense modernization program. Today marks the delivery of the BRP Antonio Luna --- that is the frigate. This demonstrates our nations’ mutual commitment to peace and security in our region,” ani Duterte.

Ipinarating naman ni Kim kay Duterte ang pagbati ni President Moon Jae-in at tiniyak din nito ang patuloy na suporta ng South Korea sa mga proyekto sa Pilipinas partikular ang nagpapatuloy pang konstruksyon ng Panguil Bay Bridge project sa Mindanao.

Bukod sa Korea, sumusuporta din sa Build, Build, Build programs at defense modernization ng gobyerno ang French government at sinabi ni Duterte kay French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz na umaasa siyang lalago pa ang kooperasyon ng dalawang bansa.

“We are interested in further expanding ties, particularly in defense, trade and investments, public health and tourism. We also look forward to enhanced cooperation on climate change and sustainable development, environmental protection, migration and migrant workers’ rights, gender justice, and combatting transnational crimes, including cybersecurity and counterterrorism,” ani Duterte.

Sinabi naman ni Boccoz na nanatiling committed ang France sa paglago ng kooperasyon nito sa Pilipinas pagdating sa defense matters at maging sa usapin ng pamumunuan sa bansa.

“Investments in key sectors of the economy in the Philippines is for us a priority. We see with pleasure that more and more French companies are investing in major project and benefit from a good image and excellent cooperation with local companies. Be assured, Mr. President, that France wishes to further its economic and commercial cooperation with the Philippines,” ani Boccoz.