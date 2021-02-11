DFA: Another coronavirus death, 2 new cases recorded among Filipinos abroad

People walk by Westfield shopping center in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 26, 2020. Peter Nicholls, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said another Filipino abroad died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities among the group to 978.

Two more foreign-based Filipinos abroad were also diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 14,558, the DFA said in a statement.

The total recoveries or Filipino patients who were discharged from hospital overseas stood at 8,964.

The active cases are at 4,425.

As of posting, 86 countries or territories have registered COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of cases with 8,103, followed by the Asia-Pacific Region with 2,866. Europe, meanwhile, has logged 2,736, while the Americas has 853.

11 February 2021



In the Philippines, 543,282 have been infected. The country's health department reported 1,734 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The country's COVID-19 deaths rose by 68 to 11,469 since the pathogen spread beginning January 2020, while total recoveries reached 500,335. Active cases are at 31,478.

The Philippines hopes to begin inoculating priority sectors of the population against the coronavirus this month.

