Celebrity travel planner Angely Dub to move overseas after P1-M looting in Cubao condo

From Angely Dub's Instagram page

MANILA - Travel agency boss and vlogger Angely Dub on Thursday said she is set to relocate abroad after robbers took P1-million worth of jewelry and gadgets from her condominium unit in Quezon City.

The thieves did not just loot her possessions but also smoked some cigarettes in her kitchen, laid on her bed, and left some of her underwear on the kitchen counter, Dub told ABS-CBN News.

In a series of social media posts, the Access Travel and Tours chief executive officer slammed the management of Amaia Skies Cubao saying: "There's no CCTV in the hallways, kasi doon pa lang closed na 'yung case eh.. Sino pumasok?"

(With that alone, the case is already closed... Who broke into my unit?)

Dub earlier noted that the property management failed to improve its security, noting that other tenants on her floor were earlier robbed, too.

In a statement, Amaia Land said it was "actively assisting in the investigation of the matter and implementing more security measures."

"These incidents have already been referred to the local authorities for proper investigation, with the Condo Corp. actively assisting in the investigation of the matter and implementing more stringent security measures," said Raizel Matibag, project development manager at Amaia Skies Cubao.



"As for the lack of CCTVs in the hallway, we take this opportunity to confirm that the Project was built to be compliant with all applicable laws and regulations and that Amaia had installed CCTVs in all the required areas," he said.

The Quezon City Police Department confirmed it has yet to receive CCTV footage that could lead to the arrest of the looters.

The police said they would be relying on testimonial evidence and possible eyewitnesses to track the looters.