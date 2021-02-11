Cebu wants to keep MGCQ classification even as COVID-19 cases rise

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Cebu Mayor Edgardo Labella said Thursday he would like to keep the Visayan urban hub under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) even as COVID-19 cases rise in the city.

Labella attributed the increase of coronavirus infections to massive testing as employees return to work and contact tracing that extends to the second generation.

"Sa tingin ko po pwede pa tayo magpatuloy dito sa MGCQ. Maski MGCQ kami, marami-rami pa rin kaming restrictions pa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, noting that mass gatherings, concerts, cockfighting were still prohibited.

(I think we can continue with MGCQ. Even if we're under MGCQ, we still have many restrictions.)

"I think it’s good for business na di muna natin galawin. We’re confident that this undertaking that we have, itong massive contact tracing natin, eventually bababa rin ito."

(I think it’s good for business that we don't change this just yet. We’re confident that this undertaking that we have, this massive contact tracing, our cases will eventually decrease.)

Majority or 90 percent of active infections are asymptomatic, the mayor said.

He added that the city's hospital occupancy rate stands at 36 percent and 52 percent for public and private medical facilities, respectively.

The city also prohibits home quarantine for asymptomatic patients, Labella said. Cebu last year became the virus epicenter in the country as patients were allowed to isolate in their homes.

"Hindi tayo na-overwhelm dito kasi talagang pinaghandaan natin ito," he said.

(We're not overwhelmed because we really prepared for this.)

The OCTA Research Group earlier warned that Cebu City's healthcare capacity may reach “critical level” soon as cases continue to rise.

The group also said it was possible that a new and more contagious COVID-19 variant had reached Cebu City, citing a patient from Liloan town.

The Department of Health clarified that the case was detected in Manila but his hometown was Liloan.