Belgium, home to big pharma, assures COVID-19 vaccine access for PH, other countries

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - Belgium has guaranteed that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all countries, including the Philippines.

In a note verbale transmitted to foreign embassies in the European country Thursday, Belgium said that companies “will be able to fulfill their contractual obligations towards third countries, and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will not be interrupted.”

Two pharmaceutical firms that produce COVID-19 vaccines— Pfizer and Janssen— are manufactured in Belgium.

The note verbale, a copy of which was shared by the Belgian Embassy in the Philippines, discussed the new procedure for requesting an export license to procure COVID-19 vaccines from outside the European Union (EU).

It highlighted that "within the framework of this new procedure, these companies will be able to fulfil their contractual obligations towards third countries and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will not be interrupted."

“The Belgian Government takes pride in the fact that Belgium is the home of the production facilities of some of the world’s most renowned pharmaceutical companies and will spare no effort to ensure that within the framework of this new procedure, these companies will be able to fulfill their contractual obligations towards third countries and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will not be interrupted,” the note verbale read.

The Embassy said Belgium “is very proud to be at the epicenter of the manufacturing of vaccines during this pandemic.”

“Belgium guarantees that the COVID-19 vaccines will be available for all countries, including the Philippines,” the Embassy said.

The Philippines earlier approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use as the country aims to immunize 100,000 to 200,000 Filipinos daily in a national vaccine rollout.

The country's first batch of 117,000 COVID-19 shots from the US-Belgian drugmaker will come from the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines. The Philippine vaccine czar said they will request an additional 900,000 Pfizer vaccines.

Janssen, owned by Johnson & Johnson, was also expected to begin its Phase 3 clinical trials on its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines last week.

Malacañang earlier said the Philippines is ready to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the country's first COVID-19 vaccine batch will arrive in "mid-February."

But the Department of Health said there is still no confirmed date yet for the arrival of the jabs and the rollout of the inoculation program.

On Thursday, government announced some 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac will arrive on Feb. 23.

