National Scientist Angel Alcala laid to rest with full military honors

A portrait of National Scientist Angel Alcala at the entrance of the Silliman University Church in Dumaguete City, where the late biologist was given a state funeral with full military honors on Feb. 10, 2023. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

DUMAGUETE CITY — National Scientist Angel Alcala, considered the father of Philippine marine protected areas, was laid to rest on Friday here after being given full military honors and a state funeral, where his accomplishments and contributions to science and marine conservation were remembered.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to Alcala during the state funeral at the Silliman University (SU) Church, where he described the late biologist as a one of the Philippines' "brightest minds in the field of science."

"His major contribution to our country's marine development and ecology paved the way for younger generations to have greater awareness of protective and environmental practices, marine conservation, and the discovery of new species," Marcos said in his eulogy, which was read by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary Maridon Sahagun.

Marcos described Alcala as a "renowned hero" of the Philippines' natural resources due to his campaigns and advocacies for responsible environmental stewardship.

He also acknowledged Alcala's legacy as the first full-term chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED and for establishing Centers of Excellence and Development for Philippine universities and colleges.

"His love for our country and this Earth that we all call home that both drove and nourished him throughout his life... Let it also serve as an encouragement for us to keep on finding sustainable solutions to the pressing environment and social challenges we face," Marcos' message read.

Marcos, who is in Japan for a state visit, thanked the late National Scientist "for the honor and pride you gave to our country."

Hundreds of Alcala's family members, friends, students, and colleagues gathered for the state funeral. Among those in attendance was former Education Secretary Leonor Briones, whom Alcala had worked with in SU's board of trustees.

Philippine Army officers serve as pallbearers carrying the casket with National Scientist Angel Alcala's remains outside the Silliman University Church in Dumaguete City on Feb. 10, 2023. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

Officers of the Philippine Army then escorted Alcala's remains from SU Church to the Gardens Memorial Park in Dumaguete City, where he was given a 21-gun salute.

This honor was last given in July to late President Fidel V. Ramos, under whose administration Alcala served as Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary and CHED chairperson.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) pay their final tribute to Dr. Angel Alcala through a 21-gun salute in Dumaguete City on Feb. 10, 2023. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

As a National Scientist, Alcala was eligible for burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, but his family opted to inter his remains in Dumaguete City, where he had lived and established a career as an educator and marine biologist.

Alcala, who was known for pioneering the establishment of marine protected areas in the Philippines, died on Feb. 1 at the age of 93, just a month short of his 94th birthday.

He was named a National Scientist by former President Benigno Aquino III in 2014.