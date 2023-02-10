Marcos names Bienvenido Rubio as new Customs chief

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Bienvenido Rubio as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, a release from the Presidential Communications Office showed on Friday.

Rubio replaces Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz who was named acting BOC commissioner in July last year.

Malacañang has yet to release Rubio's transmittal letter as of this story's posting.

In 2021, Rubio was the officer-in-charge of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group of the bureau's Port Operations Service.

He was also part of the Manila International Container Port-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service in 2012, based on the Official Gazette.