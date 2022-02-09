MANILA—Presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he would waive his product endorsement fees after the 2022 national elections to promote locally made shoes after visiting a factory in Marikina, should the industry tap him as endorser.

The Manila mayor gave the statement after an informal dialogue with workers from a shoe factory, where he was gifted with 3 pairs of Marikina-crafted footwear.

"I'm happy to know na may mga gawaan pa rin ng sapatos sa Marikina at may mga kompanyang umunlad by adapting to technology to produce better quality and a competitive product to the world," Domagoso told ABS-CBN News.

(I'm happy to know there are still shoe factories in Marikina, and there are companies adapting to technology to produce better quality and a competitive product to the world.)

"Whatever the election results, if they need my [modeling] services . . . sa kanila free (I'll give it to them for free)," he said.

Some factory owners and workers present at the event applauded the Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer's statement, saying the local shoe industry has been struggling to stay afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 6,000 shoemakers and craftsmen in Marikina were displaced as sales slowed down since 2020 when shops were forced shut by the pandemic, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said in an earlier interview.

About 20 percent of Marikina shoemakers managed to get by in the past 2 years by selling their footwear on digital platforms, Teodoro said.

In 2020, several shoemakers from the city shifted to making personal protective equipment for medical workers at the height of the pandemic.

Other shoe shops are using their materials to create leather holders for alcohol bottles, an item that gained popularity as consumers were forced to bring sanitizers in tow to avoid the spread of the virus.

Domagoso said he was open to procuring several leather alcohol bottle holders from Marikina and use them as campaign giveaways to aid the local leather industry, but noted that his team will have study the idea first.

“We have to check the Comelec rules first if we are allowed to give such items to voters kasi baka bawal (because it might not be allowed)," the presidential aspirant said.

Since ascending to the capital city's mayoralty in 2019, Domagoso's brand endorsements increased with companies selling beverages, apparel and skin treatments tapping him to promote their products.

He said he has earned "nearly P100 million" from these endorsements, all of which were donated to hospitals and charitable institutions.

