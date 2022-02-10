MANILA - Senate aspirant Herbert Bautista and re-electionist Win Gatchalian are no longer part of the Senate slate of presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson and his running-mate Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Lacson said in a tweet Thursday.

"Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista have made their choices of the principles and advocacies that they will embrace moving forward in this political exercise. Obviously, they are not ours," he wrote.

"They now cease to be part of the Lacson-Sotto team," he added.

In a Tuesday presser, Lacson told reporters that he got a letter from Bautista asking his permission to be the representative of the Nationalist People's Coalition to the "UniTeam" tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Si Herbert, sumulat sa aming dalawa. Hindi ko maintindihan kung paano ko sasagutin. Ang sabi niya, nagpapaalam siya kung pwedeng siya na yung NPC representative sa UniTeam."

He added, "Sinabi ko kay SP (Sotto), hindi ako concerned dito. Hindi naman ako NPC."

For his part, Gatchalian tweeted that he "respects the decision of their leadership."

"I have worked first hand with Sen. Lacson and SP Sotto and I have nothing but utmost respect and admiration for the two gentlemen. I have seen their dedication to serve our people and their pure love for our beloved country," he said.

"For this, I respect the decision of their leadership. I also apologize for any misunderstanding that I may have caused."