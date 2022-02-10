Phivolcs records 'phreatomagmatic burst' in Taal Volcano

MANILA - A phreatomagmatic burst happened at the Main Crater of Taal Volcano on Thursday afternoon, producing plumes as high as 300 meters, state seismologists confirmed.

It occurred at 4:16 pm, and no eruption followed, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Experts earlier said that a phreatomagmatic burst is a result of new magma and water interacting.

Taal volcano remains at Alert Level 2, the agency said.

Late last month, the volcano also had phreatomagmatic bursts, reaching as high as 900 meters.

Since last year, Taal's main crater has shown continued activity, including the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids that generated plumes thousands of meters high.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on January 12, 2020, triggering ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

