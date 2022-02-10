MANILA — Malacanang on Thursday belied a claim from the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. that President Rodrigo Duterte tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to an infected staff member.

“(He got) tested and all his COVID RT-PCR tests are negative. In fact, ang nakalagay dun is 'not detected',” acting Palace spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said during the Laging Handa briefing.

Vic Rodriguez, the spokesman of Marcos, claimed that Duterte tested positive for COVID-19 that was why the President was not invited to attend the UniTeam's proclamation rally on Tuesday.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is running for vice-president with Marcos. Both were present at the kick off of their campaign held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“Hindi kami nakapag-reach out pa kay (Duterte) dahil alam naman ninyo na kaka-positive lang (niya). I think hindi naman tama na obligahin natin ang Pangulo na unang una ma-involve sa political exercise tulad nito. At the same time, mindful din kami sa health and safety of the President sapagkat ilang araw lamang nakakalipas siya ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19,” Rodriguez had told reporters.

Malacañang earlier said that Duterte had to undergo quarantine for a few days after being in close contact with a COVID-positive household staff on Jan. 28.

He ended his quarantine on Feb. 3, shortly after he tested negative for the virus, upon the advice of his personal physician.

Duterte had called Marcos a "spoiled" and "weak leader."

"Hindi ako naninira ng tao. Talagang weak, kasi spoiled child, only son. Of course, he can talk, he delivers English articulate[ly]. Ang aral kasi kung saan-saan sa labas. Pero kung sabihin mo na may crisis, he’s a weak leader at saka may bagahe siya," the President said of Marcos in November last year.

He also blamed the Marcos camp on why his daughter is running only for vice president despite topping past surveys for preferred presidential bets.

The Marcos and Duterte families were known to be friendly, as the President's father, Vicente, served in the Cabinet of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

RELATED VIDEO