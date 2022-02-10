Presidential aspirant Ka Leody de Guzman begins his motorcade from his home in Cainta, Rizal, riding behind a motorcycle en route to the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on February 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The camp of presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman claimed Thursday that they are helping to fill what’s lacking in rival Vice President Leni Robredo’s Halalan 2022 platform.

“Tingin ko, nakakatulong kami kasi kung anong kulang sa platform ni VP Leni. She’s really an opposition against (Bongbong) Marcos and (Sara) Duterte(-Carpio). But… the issue here is beyond Marcos and Duterte,” De Guzman's campaign manager Sonny Melencio told ANC.

(I think we're helping with what is lacking in VP Leni’s platform. She’s really an opposition against Marcos and Duterte. But… the issue here is beyond Marcos and Duterte.)

The tandem of De Guzman and vice presidential candidate Walden Bello had also been strongly advocating against the candidacies of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, citing the record of their respective fathers.

De Guzman had expressed willingness to engage in unity talks with Robredo in light of what he regards as their "common enemy", but stood ground that he will not back out of the presidential race.

"Hindi po tayo aatras. Malinaw 'yan sa akin, sa aking partido, at sa masang Pilipino na naniniwala sa Manggagawa Naman sa 2022’," the Partido Lakas ng Masa 2022 standard bearer previously told reporters.

(We will not back out. That is clear to me, to my party, and to the Filipino masses who believe in our call that it's the workers' turn in 2022.)

Asked why they did not endorse other candidates who are also opposed to Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, Melencio said: “I think it’s late in the game.”

“If you’re running para sa mga laylayan sana ng lipunan, I think we have to be considered kasi ‘yun din ‘yung platform na dala-dala namin,” Melencio said.

(If you’re running for the marginalized sectors of society, I think we have to be considered because that’s also the platform we’re carrying.)

“Let’s talk about platforms. Let’s talk about how to do that, how to implement the anti-political dynasty provision of the Constitution (which is) up to now not implemented by Congress. Hindi nangyari ‘yung mga binabalak namin noon kaya (What we've been planning for before did not happen, that's why) I’m saying it’s late in the game,” he added.

Melencio said they will strive in the campaign period and fight until the end, firm with De Guzman’s aspiration.

“We will fight to win. That’s what we are saying doon sa (at the) proclamation rally. Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t ‘di nagwawagi. ‘Yun ang aming tema (We will not stop until we win, that's our theme),” he said.

“We have the political will. Whatever happens, there’s a movement that we’re going to build, and we will fight to the last drop of our blood.”

De Guzman got the support of 0.004 percent among 2,400 respondents surveyed by Pulse Asia in December as regards their preference for president. The poll was topped by Marcos, with 53 percent, followed by Robredo, with 20 percent.

Melencio said that If they would be approached by other parties for a tactical alliance, any discussion will center on their platforms.

While they have a common stand against Marcos, De Guzman has been vocal in opposing Robredo's position on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which she recently said she supported after having previously criticized it.

The labor leader had said that the task force is enforcing policies with a militaristic approach that is no different from martial law. Robredo, for her part, wants to employ the "whole-of-nation" approach for the issues mentioned.

Seeking to succeed Robredo, Bello has been hot and cold with her, applauding her bravery under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration but calling her economic policies "neoliberal".

The national elections will be held on May 9. Campaign period for national position candidates opened last Tuesday and will close two days before voting day.