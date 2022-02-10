MANILA — A failure to check new Comelec requirements led to problems with presidential candidate Leody De Guzman's proclamation rally on February 8, his campaign manager said Thursday.

De Guzman's campaign manager Sonny Melencio said they had already secured a permit from the Quezon City government to hold the proclamation rally at Amoranto Sports complex when their group decided to change their venue to the Bantayog ng mga Bayani.

"Actually we requested from the LGU, the Quezon City Hall, ‘yung sa rally permit doon sa Amoranto. That was the original site, mga February 2 ‘yan, I think," Melencio told ANC.

"That was approved, with all the attachments. They even sent the policeman doon sa opisina namin just to coordinate roon sa security doon sa Amoranto. But the team decided to shift to, kasi may mga request, to [move to] the Bantayog ng mga Bayani," he said, adding the venue change was a way of "honoring the victims and martyrs of the martial law era."

The Commission on Elections, however, said the De Guzman camp did not secure a permit for the proclamation rally, a requirement under Comelec Resolution No. 10732, which must be done 72 hours before any election campaign activity.

The poll body said a violation of this rule would constitute an election offense, which under the same guidelines, could lead to imprisonment of up to 6 years or disqualification of a candidate from holding public office. The political party may also be fined.

In the interview, Melencio admitted their lawyers filed for a permit hours before the proclamation rally.

"I think that’s where the lapse came in. Nakaporma na kami that day. Marami nang assemblies sa iba’t ibang lugar na malapit doon and then when we heard na mayroong advise sa amin na we didn’t get the Comelec permit that’s when we talked to our lawyers. Iilan lang naman ‘yung lawyers namin. They rushed para i-file ‘yung permit," the campaign manager said.

(I think that's where the lapse came in, we were set for that day. There were already many assemblies in different places near there, and then when we heard that someone advised us that we didn't get the Comelec permit that's when we talked to our lawyers. We only have a few lawyers and they rushed to file the permit.)

He said the De Guzman camp pushed though with the proclamation rally after their lawyers had filed for a permit. De Guzman earlier said his lawyers filed for a Comelec permit on February 6 but had failed to attach the QC government unit’s permit with the application, which is one of the requirements.

"It was filed kaya itinuloy namin habang nandoon ‘yung ibang naghihintay sa iba’t ibang lugar. We said come in because nakapag-file na tayo but we are ready to face the consequences ng aming ginawa kasi we know also, this is a new resolution which came out last year during the pandemic. Well hindi ito justification. Hindi rin namin nakuha sa aming email kasi usually nabibigyan kami ng Comelec but it was posted of course sa Comelec site, so our fault. Kasi noon walang Comelec permit, we just have the LGU permit," Melencio said.

(So, it was filed so we continued while there were others waiting in different places, we said, come in because we have already filed but we are ready to face the consequences of what we did because we also know, this is a new resolution which came out last year during the pandemic. It's not a justification, we also didn't get it in our e-mail because we are usually given by the Comelec but it was of course posted on the Comelec site, so it's our fault. We didn't have a Comelec permit, we just have the LGU permit.)

He added that the Bantayog ng mga Bayani was the better option for the proclamation rally since it is an open site.

"Our shift to Bantayog is because it’s an open site pagkatapos naglagay din kami ng maraming marshalls and we did follow the health protocols," he said.