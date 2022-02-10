The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday it has verified 393 YouTube channels of candidates in the May 9, 2022 elections, days after the campaign season has kicked off.

The poll body stated that national and local candidates, party-list groups, and political parties who have submitted their YouTube channels now have a verified badge.

In a press release, Comelec Director James Jimenez said authenticating election aspirants’ accounts “is a step towards ensuring the availability of trusted and credible sources of information for the public.”

Comelec Resolution No. 10730, as amended by Resolution No. 10748, mandates the registration to the poll body of websites and social media platforms that are used for endorsements of candidates.

Regardless of the number of subscribers, Jimenez said they “worked with YouTube to verify these channels.”

In November 2021, Jimenez said that Comelec and YouTube will work on the verification.

The public may also watch Halalan 2022 contenders on Comelec’s Campaign S ● A ● F ● E ● COMELEC e-Rally Channel Facebook page and its YouTube account, where there are schedules allotted for the candidates.

The Comelec also said Thursday they began the deployment and dispatch of vote-counting machines and other equipment, forms, and supplies.