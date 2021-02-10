Which 'essential workers' should get COVID-19 jabs first? Officials yet to finalize

The San Juan City local government conducts a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination information drive and registration on Feb. 9, 2021, as cities prepare for the arrival and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Authorities leading the country's coronavirus response have yet to finalize which essential workers should be part of the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccination drive that is expected to start this February, an official said on Wednesday.

Tagged "A4" in the list, essential workers are the fourth priority to get coronavirus jabs, behind health workers, the elderly, and people with comorbities.

"Iyong sa A4 at kung sino-sino ang nasa A4, binubuo pa natin iyon at hindi pa natin nare-report sa IATF kung sino ang magiging frontline essential workers na bumubuo ng A4," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(The A4 and who will be part of it, we are still forming that and we have yet to report to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 which frontline essential workers will comprise A4.)

The government wants to first "perfect" preparations for the A1 or health workers, who will be the first to get the initial 117,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer, which are set to arrive this month, he said in an interview on the government's television network.

"Ayaw naman nating dumiretso sa preparations for A4 hangga't hindi natin na-ensure iyong preparation for A1, A2 and A3. And it's a rollout, hindi naman ito isang bagsakan at all As are covered," Nograles said.

(We do not want to go straight to preparations for A4 until we have not yet ensured the preparation for A1, A2 and A3. And it's a rollout. It will not cover the As all at once.)

"Ayaw naman natin na mag-spread too thinly in terms of preparations. Dito muna tayo mag-concentrate sa A1," he added.

(We do not want to spread too thinly in terms of preparations. Let's concentrate on A1 first.)

The Philippines hopes to vaccinate up to 70 million or two-thirds of its people this year. The country has tallied some 540,000 coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia, and has lagged behind some of its regional peers in launching its vaccination drive.

