Valenzuela targets COVID-19 vaccination of 320,000 people in one quarter

MANILA - Valenzuela City is aiming to immunize 320,000 people or two-thirds of its adult population against the novel coronavirus in one quarter, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said Wednesday.

Gatchalian said the 640,000 anti-coronavirus vaccines procured by the city government from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford University were expected to arrive between July to December.

"In the case of Valenzuela, we're targeting one quarter," he said. "In fact, as we speak, we have already opened our online portal to allow Valenzuanos to register ahead of time."

To date, some 15,000 people have pre-registered to get the COVID-19 jabs.

The mayor said they were launching a massive information campaign to address vaccine hesitancy.

"We want to make sure this early [that] we want to convert the 'Nos with reservation' to a 'Yes' and register," he said.

To ensure that vaccines wouldn't go to waste, Valenzuela City has also prepared a back-up list of possible recipients, which will include civil servants.

"We have to remember these are prime commodities. It took long, I mean, it was a long process to get them or even to negotiate for them," Gatchalian said.

"We know that whatever we bought will be depriving somebody else, not just in the Philippines but somewhere else, of a vaccine that's much needed."

The city government has already identified 17 vaccination sites and seeks to inoculate at least 3,000 people daily.

As of Feb. 9, Valenzuela City has tallied 9,518 coronavirus infections, figures from the city's health office showed. The tally includes 9,032 recoveries, 270 fatalities and 216 active cases.

