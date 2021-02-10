Senate committee launches online complaint desk on LTO’s ‘poor, slow, unlawful’ services

MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has launched an online complaint desk for Filipinos who are dissatisfied with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as grievances on the agency’s services mount.

The Senate panel’s chairperson, Sen. Richard Gordon, said in a statement that the online desk would cater to the public who have concerns on the “poor and unlawful services” from LTO.

He said the public would only need to fill up a form online, and their identity would be kept secret. The form can be accessed at www.lingkodgordon.com.

The link also wants to gather data in relation with the Blue Ribbon’s ongoing investigation on the reported misfeasance, malfeasance, and nonfeasance in implementing the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Law otherwise known as "doble plaka law."

The Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, earlier pushed by Gordon, requires license plates to be readable from 15 meters away, making it easier for law enforcers to apprehend criminals on motorcycles.

But the senator cited the still-unreleased motorcycle plates, and instances of abusive motorcycle dealers supposedly from the agency.

“Mayroon na ngayong malalapitan ang mga kababayan nating sawa na sa mabagal o tiwaling serbisyo ng LTO lalo na ‘yung milyon-milyong Pilipinong hindi pa rin nakukuha ang kanilang motorcycle plates hanggang ngayon at ‘yung mga biktima ng mandarambong na motorcycle dealers,” Gordon was quoted as saying in the statement.

(Filipinos can now approach a platform that will address their concerns regarding the slow and corrupt services of LTO. Millions of Filipinos haven't claimed yet their motorcycle plates, and there are people who are victimized by abusive motorcycle dealers.)

The hearing, according to the statement, found that “various anomalies” have hounded the LTO aside from the agency’s already “slow and unruly services.”

“On top of the 18-million backlog on the release of motorcycle plates and numerous killing incidents perpetrated by motorcycle-riding gunmen, it was disclosed during the hearing that the LTO is allowing the dealers to collect the installment money without giving the buyer the ownership documents, which enables the dealers to resell the motorcycles as demonstration units,” the statement added.

Gordon vowed that the complaints would be analyzed and would be acted upon. — With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News