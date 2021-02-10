MRT-3 general manager passes away after contracting COVID-19

MANILA - The general manager of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) died Wednesday, the Department of Transportation confirmed.

In a statement, the DOTr said MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia died Wednesday night.

"The entire DOTr family wishes to condole with the bereaved family of Gen. Garcia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," the agency said.

Garcia was in critical condition last week due to COVID-19.

More details to follow.

- report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News