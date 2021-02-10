Mga Pinoy sa UAE, kasamang nagbunyi sa pagpasok ng Hope Probe sa orbit ng Mars



Kasama ang mga Pilipinong nakabase sa United Arab Emirates sa mga nagbunyi sa matagumpay na pagpasok sa Mars orbit ng misyong tinawag na Hope Probe ng UAE nitong Martes.

“The Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates congratulate the UAE for the very successful journey of the Hope probe Mission to the Martian orbit,” ayon kay Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes.

Nakumpirma ng isang signal mula mismo sa mission control sa Dubai ang matagumpay na misyon nang makapasok sa loob ng orbit ng pulang planeta ang autonomous spacecraft.

“The efforts of the UAE along with the multi-ethnic residents of this country mirror the endeavors and dreams of humanity in reaching to other worlds and conquering the bounds of space. Thank you, UAE for championing the dreams of mankind,” dagdag ni Cortes.

Ibinahagi rin ni His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister ng UAE at Ruler ng Dubai ang mahalagang okasyon sa kaniyang Twitter account.

“Impossible to possible, that is UAE. As a member of the Filipino community living here in the UAE, nakaka-proud at parang kasama na rin sa achievement nila. Congratulations to the leadership of Sheikh Nahyan at Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum and to this great nation. Mabrook!” pahayag ng Filipino community leader na si Ericson Reyes, may 13 taon nang naninirahan sa UAE.

Ang UAE ay isa sa limang bansa na gumawa ng kasaysayan matapos makapasok sa Red Planet at kauna-unahang bansa mula sa Gitnang Silangan.

“I saw how this country evolved. With great honor and pride, I am so grateful that I was able to witness this momentous event of UAE. I felt like I was able also to achieve greatness. This mission will never be possible without the untiring support of our UAE great leaders. The whole Arab nation proved to everyone that nothing is impossible if you visualized things with determination,” dagdag naman ng Pilipinang Senior Executive Cultural Consultant at residente ng UAE ng 35 taon na si Dr. Wafah Qasimieh.

Ang Hope Probe ay siyang mag-aaral ng tinatawag na atmospheric layers ng Mars para makapagbigay ng data lalo na sa pag-aaral ng climate change.

Matatandaang ang UAE ang kauna-unahan ring bansa sa Gitnang Silangan na nagpadala ng astronaut sa International Space Station sa katauhan ni Hazza Al Mansouri noong September 2019 at nasa kalawakan ng walong araw sakay ng Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

- Ulat ni Rachel Salinel

