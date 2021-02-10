List of COVID-19 vaccine substitute recipients to be prepared - DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — With surveys showing a number of Filipinos still unwilling to be vaccinated, the Department of Health said Wednesday it will have a “quick substitution list” to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines won’t be wasted.

“Considering the fact that these vaccines are very valuable…, we do not want to have wastage dito sa ating (in our) deployment program. We already have this quick substitution list (QSL),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

“We have instructed already the initial sites for vaccination that they should have this number of individuals that should substitute for those who would be refusing on the day itself,” she added.

The list, which may comprise 20 percent of the target recipients, will be prepared by the facilities and must still include those in the identified priority sectors.

“Wala po tayong basehan sa 20%. Gusto lang natin makasigurado na kung sakali dumating tayo sa day of vaccination and we would have refusals, at least we have this reserve 20%,” she said.

(We don’t have a basis for the 20% figure. We just want to make sure that if we would have refusals on the day of vaccination, at least we have this reserve 20%.)

Vergeire said that if a facility sees fewer people coming in than the allotted number of vaccine shots, then it can start calling those in the quick substitution list.

The details of the preparation of the list, including the standards on how to choose substitutes, is being finalized, she said.

The country expects the arrival of its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine supplies in a few days, after which, the rollout will immediately proceed.

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged 540,227 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 29,167 active cases, 11,296 deaths and 499,764 recoveries.

