DOLE reminds employers of February holiday pay rules

Trinkets and other lucky charms go on sale in shops in Binondo, Manila on Jan. 31, 2021 for Chinese New Year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday reminded private sector employers to strictly observe wage rules for 2 declared holidays in February.

The agency on Tuesday issued an advisory stating that Feb. 12 or Chinese New Year and Feb. 25 or EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary are special non-working holidays.

Employees who will work during the holidays shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage in the first 8 hours, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a statement. Their basic wage shall be multiplied by 130 percent plus cost-of-living allowance.

For work done in excess of 8 hours or overtime work, workers shall be paid an additional 30 percent on their hourly rate, the labor chief added.

While for work done during a special day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, employees shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first 8 hours of work, and if done in excess of 8 hours or overtime work, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

If employees did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or a collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.

On July 30, 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 986 that sets Feb. 12 and 15 as special non-working holidays.