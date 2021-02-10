DOH says COVID-19 rise in Cebu still manageable

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said that while COVID-19 cases in Cebu City are increasing, their hospitals are still able to manage the situation.

This after the OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas, warned that Cebu City hospitals might reach “critical levels” of occupancy if the trend continues.

“We are seeing the same trends and we have been in constant coordination with Cebu officials specifically our DOH regional office. Binabantayan po natin talaga (We are really monitoring),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Vergeire said they are seeing an increase in the daily attack rate and 2-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Cebu.

“When it comes to their health care utilization bagamat comparing to the other areas medyo mataas pa rin sila, pero nandun pa rin po yung kanilang health care utilization to 32%. Moderate risk pa,” she explained.

(When it comes to their health care utilization while comparing to other areas theirs is higher, their health care utilization is still at 32%, which is moderate risk.)

However, Vergeire said hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients increased slightly in Lapu-Lapu City and for Cebu Province.

She said they are already giving guidance on how to decongest hospitals through the One Hospital Command, which is meant to direct asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases to temporary isolation facilities.

Vergeire said the rise in cases may also be attributed to gathering of people during the holidays and the “delays in seeking consult.”

“There was this small study done by one of our expert showing that it takes about 3 to 5 days for a person na magpakonsulta pag may nararamdaman na siya o di kaya na-expose sya sa isang positive individual. And this kind of delay might cause further transmission of cases. So tinitignan natin yan,” she said.

(There was this small study done by one of our expert showing that it takes about 3 to 5 days for a person to consult if he has symptoms or he was exposed to a positive individuals. And this kind of delay might cause further transmission of cases so we’ll look into that.)

Vergeire said while a new and more transmissible variant can be a factor in the increase in COVID-19 cases, the spread can be mostly attributed to how people are following the minimum health protocols.