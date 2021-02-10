'Alarming,' Robredo says of 2023 target to complete COVID-19 vaccination

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the House appropriations committee to present the proposed 2021 budget of her office on Sept. 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday dubbed as alarming a government target to complete its vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus by 2023.

The target deadline for achieving herd immunity should be "better than 2023," Robredo said in a taped message.

"Nakakapag-alala ‘yon kasi as of now, ang daming naghihirap na mga Pilipino, ang dami nang nawalan ng trabaho, so dapat ‘yong goal natin the faster na mabakunahan ang mas maraming tao," said the Vice President.

"Dapat gan’on para mas mabilis na makaka-recover ‘yong economy natin. Dapat pagtulung-tulungan talaga natin," she added.

(That's alarming because as of now there are many Filipinos suffering, many lost their jobs so our goal should be vaccinating more people faster. It should be that way so that our economy can recover sooner. We should work together for that.)



The government set 2023 as its goal to inoculate its targeted population "so that we have that wide margin if in case the delivery will not be on time," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC.

The Philippines has lagged behind some of its regional neighbors in securing COVID-19 vaccines, with which it hopes to inoculate up to 70 million people this year, starting in February.

Health workers, the elderly, indigents, people with pre-existing medical condition, and uniformed personnel are on top of the vaccination priority list, officials earlier said.

Robredo said she was willing to be among the first to get COVID-19 shots if it would boost public confidence in the jabs.

Video courtesy of VP Leni Robredo Facebook page