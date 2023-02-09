Pinay recovered from rubble of Turkey quake: Filipino community

A photo taken with a drone shows rescuers carry a survivor, who was rescued from a collapsed building after 60 hours after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

MANILA – A Filipina earlier presumed to have died from the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday is still alive, the Filipino community in Ankara said.

On Wednesday, a leader of the Filipino community in Turkey said they received word that a Filipina had died from the quake, according to her employer.

But she has since been found alive, according to Cherry Torres, president of the Pinoy in Ankara Community.

“Kanina pong hapon, may lumabas po na balita na parang may narecover na pong isang Pinay. Isang kababayan po natin ang na-recover, napabalita po nung una na cinonfirm po ng amo na patay na pero na-recover po siya, buhay po,” she related.

(This afternoon, we received news that a Pinay was recovered. This was the one whose employer said she has died. But she is alive.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Torres said they rarely get a chance to communicate with Filipinos in affected areas of Turkey.

“Yung communication po hindi po madalas, kasi po nakiusap po ang gobyerno na wag muna masyadong tumawag sa mga affected areas gawa ng hindi po kayang supplyan ng telecommunication company,” she said.

(Communication is not ofteb, the government has asked us not to call the affected area so much because telecommunication companies have been affected.

She said they are now seeking cash donations for the affected Filipinos.

“Ang Turkish government po, siyempre po unahin po nila yung mga locals nila. So ngayon po yung ginagawa po naming donation drive, para po yun sa mga kababayan natin, and may mga natatanggap po kaming mga messages galing sa ibang bansa na gustong mag-cash donation. Yun na lang po sana hinihiling namin para po hindi na po kami mahirapan sa mga stuff, kasi ipapa-cargo pa po yun,” she explained.

“Kung cash donations po, makakabili po kami or ibibigay naming doon sa mga biktima yung cash para sila na lang po yung bibili ng mga pangangailangan nila,” she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

(The Turkish government is of course prioritizing their locals. So we are doing a donation drive for Filipinos. SO far we have been receiving messages from donors in other countries asking about cash donations. We'd like to keep it that way, so we don't have to send the stuff via cargo. With cash donations, we can buy the items ourselves or give them directly to the victims so they can buy their own needs.)

The death toll from the massive earthquake has risen above 11,200.

--TeleRadyo, 9 February 2023