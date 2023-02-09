Manila archdiocese appoints second vicar general

Rev. Fr. Reggie Malicdem is the new vicar general of the Archdiocese of Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file photo

MANILA - The Archdiocese of Manila now has two vicars general.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has appointed Rev. Fr. Reginald Malicdem as vicar general and vice moderator curiae of the archdiocese.

Malicdem will work alongside Rev. Msgr. Clemente Ignacio, who has been holding the same position since 2015.

Msgr. Ignacio will also continue working as the moderator of the curia and will be assisted by Fr. Malicdem under his new capacity as the vice moderator curiae.

"Let us pray for Fr. Malicdem as he takes on his new mission," the archdiocese said.

The appointment was made public on Thursday through a circular signed by the archdiocese's vice chancellor.

The Catholic Church's Code of Canon Law allows the bishop/archbishop to appoint another vicar general for various reasons, including the size of the diocese, number of inhabitants, and other pastoral reasons.

According to the Canon Law, the vicar general "has the executive power over the whole diocese which belongs to the diocesan bishop by law, namely, the power to place all administrative acts except those, however, which the bishop has reserved to himself or which require a special mandate of the bishop by law."

As such, the vicar general is the second highest official in a diocese next to the diocesan bishop or his equivalent in canon law.

Meanwhile, the moderator curiae deals with administrative matters, including the supervision of those working in the curia.

Presently, Fr. Malicdem is the chaplain of the chapels at Landmark and SM malls in Makati City.

He served as the rector of the Manila Cathedral from 2015 to 2022.

He also worked as private secretary to Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gauidencio Cardinal Rosales from 2005 to 2011 and to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from 2011 to 2021.