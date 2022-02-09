PCCRV founding chair Henrietta de Villa delivers a speech during it at the Pius Xll Center in UN Ave., Oct 26, 2015. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The former chairperson of election watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Wednesday urged candidates in the May elections to join interviews and debates.

These events offer candidates the chance to discuss their platform of governance and show their capacity to lead the country, said PPCRV chairman emeritus Henrietta De Villa.

"Lumahok kayo, kasi anong tinatago n’yo kung hindi kayo lalahok? May itinatago ba kayo? May ikinakatakot ba kayo?" she said in a public briefing, addressing aspiring leaders.

"Kung katotohanan naman ang inyong inaalok at inaalay sa bayan, eh 'di walang problema kung sumali kayo," De Villa continued.

(Participate because what are you hiding if you don't? Are you hiding something? Are you afraid of anything? If you are offering truth to the nation, there is no problem if you join.)

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the early frontrunner in the presidential race, has opted out of an interview with a TV journalist and a live forum with his rivals.

He will skip events that pit candidates against one another, his spokesman Vic Rodriguez said Wednesday.

"Pagod na ang tao sa awayan. Ngayon, kung tayo maglalagay lang ng forum para mag-enjoy at makita nag-aaway sila 1,2,3,4,5 candidates, hindi po kami sasali riyan," he told ANC's Headstart.

(The people are tired of arguments. If you will hold a forum just to enjoy seeing them fight, 1,2,3,4,5 candidates, we will not participate.)

Video courtesy of PTV

De Villa urged voters to set aside time to listen to candidates' interview, rallies, and debates.

"Magkaroon kayo ng 'ika nga, pagtyatyaga, alamin ang ugali, ang karakter ng kandidato na napupusuan ninyo kasi siyempre ‘pag nangangampanya, matatamis ang pangako, magaganda ang salita. Pero ang lalabas at lalabas sa huli, iyong ugali, ano ba ‘yong pagkatao ng mga kandidatong iniisip n’yong iboboto n’yo," she said.

(Have patience to scrutinize the attitude, character of the candidate you are leaning towards because during the campaign, they will make sweet promises, beautiful statements. But what will come out in the end are the attitude, the character of the candidates you are thinking of voting for.)

The PPCRV is an accredited citizens’ arm of the Commission on Elections. Its mandates include voter education, poll watching, and the conduct of an unofficial parallel count.

This year, the PPCRV will move its command center to the University of Santo Tomas, instead of its typical venue at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center.

