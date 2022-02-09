'Very shallow' quakes occur in Kanlaon volcano vicinity

This photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows the crater of Kanlaon volcano as seen from the town of La Castellana, Negros Occidental. Francis Fabiania, AFP/File

MANILA — The Phivolcs on Wednesday said "very shallow earthquakes" were recorded in the vicinity of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental.

According to the agency, 11 tremors ranging between ML.0.9 to ML2.1 in magnitude occurred in the lower northwest flank of the volcano in the jurisdiction of Sago City, as of 9 a.m.

"In addition, ground deformation data from continuous GPS measurements indicate slight inflation of the middle to upper edifice since mid-October 2021, while short-term deflation since December 2021 and January 2022 was recorded by EDM and electronic tilt monitoring, respectively, on the southeastern flanks," the Phivolcs said in a statement.

Kanlaon's sulfur dioxide emission levels remain average, the agency said.

"Overall, localized shallow seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal or geothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven explosions," it noted.

The Phivolcs reminded the public that the volcano is at Alert Level 1, or at "low-level unrest."

"The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions," it said.

"Furthermore, residents on the lower slopes of Kanlaon are advised to report any unusual observations to their local officials or to the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory' at La Carlota City, Negros Occidental."

Pilots were also warned against flying close to the volcano’s summit, as any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Kanlaon is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines.

