Upcoming polls 'an election for continuity': Lacson's campaign manager

MANILA - The upcoming elections is "an election for continuity" and presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson will use his experience to his advantage, his campaign manager said Wednesday.

Lacson had placed 5th in the latest Pulse Asia election survey.

Surveys measure the "opinions and thoughts of people at a given point in time," said Lacson's campaign manager, former Interior Secretary Ronaldo Puno.

"Over time and during these next 45 days when debates, interviews will come around, people will be asked about their platforms, experience. I think we're going to do well," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The period of time when high ranking candidates started to slide down was this period, January to March, because they really have to talk the talk and walk the walk. I'm looking forward to these next 45 days, I think our candidate is really going to be the best in this period."

There is a "ceiling for some of the candidates of votes they can get," Puno said, citing internal surveys.

"In his (Lacson) performance as a senator he has nearly 70 percent approval, 70 percent of the people are not negative and maybe slightly positive. I think that’s what we need to tap," he said.

Puno, meantime, said he left the team of presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso as they had a disagreement on when he should seek a higher post.

"I basically was suggesting that he do 3 terms as Manila mayor and really change the city and make it again the leading city in the country," he said.

"Because he would only have been 55 years old after 9 years as mayor--55 is a good age to be president...but I guess he felt he was ready but we disagreed on that that’s why I felt I should not join that path."