Residents of Gubat, Sorsogon welcome presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. They lined the streets for the motorcade and gathered at the Christ the King Parish Plaza, where the Gubatnon gifted them with Salanigo woven slippers. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday got the support of fellow Bicolano Joey Salceda, a re-electionist lawmaker who belongs to the political party of President Rodrigo Duterte, for her presidential bid this year.

Salceda, who previously said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio "would make a good president", said he is "endorsing Leni Robredo as an economist because she is good for the economy."

"She has no vested interest to protect. And then, she’s always, she’s just guided by her desire, genuine desire to serve the people," the Albay 2nd District Rep. told reporters in Legazpi City.

Salceda said Robredo, an economist and former House representative of Camarines Sur's third district, pushed for a transparency measure in tax incentives.

"The other reason, because I really believe in her compassion, genuine compassion for the poor. Sa lahat ng kandidato, I think mas credible ang kaniyang demonstrated capacity caring for the poor people," he said of the Vice President, a former lawyer for the disadvantaged.

(Of all candidates, I think her demonstrated capacity of caring for the poor is more credible.)

"Number three is because of good governance. Good governance is good for the economy," added Salceda, who noted Robredo's "judicious use of scarce government resources."

He said the previous Aquino administration, with which Robredo is allied, "raised a lot of money without raising taxes" through "sheer collection efficiency."

"She has the credibility in unifying the people especially in times we need to make sacrifices for the sake of nation-building," said Salceda, who in 2016 endorsed Sen. Grace Poe for president in favor of administration standard bearer Mar Roxas.

Salceda declined to say who he was supporting for vice president, despite having been open about his praise for Duterte-Carpio, a contender for the said position in tandem with presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Robredo, an official of the Liberal Party but running as an independent, has party-mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan as her running mate. Salceda used to be part of the Liberal Party.

The PDP-Laban has no presidential bet in the upcoming elections.

In an ANC Headstart interview in November last year wherein he said Duterte-Carpio was running for president, Salceda said, "Based on our long-running chats, kilometric chats--because I provided her with so many big data about her prospects--, I think basically she will make a good president in the first place."

Meanwhile, Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who was among Robredo's rival for the vice presidency in 2016, told constituents she was "maasahan" (dependable).

“Hindi lang anak ng Bicol, kundi anak ng Sorsogon (not just a daughter of Bicol, but of Sorsogon),” Escudero, who is seeking a Senate comeback, said of Robredo.

Escudero is a guest senatorial candidate of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

'WAG MAGPABUDOL'

Robredo visited Camarines Norte, Sorsogon and Albay provinces a day after kicking off Tuesday her presidential campaign with an eye on the "Solid Bicol" vote.

Voters should be wary of candidates who make false promises of fighting corruption and poverty, Robredo said Wednesday as she continued to seek support in her home turf Bicol.

"Sana huwag nating sayangin 'yung kapangyarihan natin pumili sa 2022. Para po 'yang dalaga na nililigawan, kung magpapabudol po tayo, tayo din 'yung lugi sa kahuli-hulihan," she told the crowd in Labo town.

"Kaya po 'yung mahalaga, 'yung lahat na nanliligaw sa atin, alamin natin 'yung pagkatao. Lahat na nanliligaw sa atin, tingnan natin 'yung track record."

(Let us not waste the power to choose this 2022. Just like a lady being wooed, if we allow ourselves to be fooled, we will suffer in the end. What is important is we scrutinize the character of all our suitors. Let us look at their track record.)

"Pag sinabi pong, 'Mahal ko 'yung mahihirap,' papaano niya 'yun pinakita? Pag sinabing, 'Hindi ako magiging korap,' tingnan niyo na lang po 'yung mga nakapaligid sa kanila."

"Dahil po sa kahuli-hulihan, tayo din 'yung luging-lugi, di ba? Pag nakaupo na, dahil nagpabudol tayo, 'yung pagbabagong ipanangako sa atin, wala ding mangyayari," she continued.

(If they say, 'I love the poor,' how did they show that? If they say, 'I won't be corrupt', just look at who surround them. In the end, we will lose if they get a seat because we allowed ourselves to be duped. Nothing will come out of the change that was promised to us.)

Robredo asked her supporters to back Pangilinan and their entire Senate slate.

"Pakiusap ko po, maisip po nating ang labang ito ay hindi lang simpleng pagpili ng gusto mong kandidato. Pero ang labang ito, ang pinipili mo ay ang klase ng politikang gusto nating mangibabaw dito sa ating bansa," she said in Gubat, Sorsogon.

"Ito po ang politikang malinis at matuwid, na ang pinakanasa-puso ng mga namununo ay ang ikabubuti ng mga nasa pinakalaylayan."

(My request is let us think of this fight not as a simple selection of which candidate you prefer. But this fight is a choice of the kind of politics that you want to reign in our country. This is clean and straight politics, where what leaders desire most is the welfare of the most marginalized.)



— With reports from Adrian Ayalin and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; and Jose Carretero