Pacquiao willing to join all debates, fora: campaign manager

Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao shops at the Guadalupe Market in Makati City on November 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao will attend all fora and interviews for the upcoming elections, his campaign manager said Wednesday.

Pacquiao on Tuesday formally launched his campaign in his hometown General Santos City, where "all his ambition started," said Buddy Zamora.

"Senator Pacquiao is prepared to face any kind of debate or interview. We’re not one to choose. We want to join all. I can say this for Senator Pacquiao, he’s willing to show himself to the public and wiling to defend whatever ideals he has espoused during this campaign," he told ANC's Headstart.

When asked about former senator Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos' non-attendance in fora and interviews, Zamora said, "For all intents and purposes, the way things are going, he has already won the elections."

"He goes with the tenet 'less talk, less mistake.' To his mind it would be an advantage to him to lessen public exposure since his ratings are so high already," he said.

Pacquiao's camp is "quite comfortable" in his position in the surveys," Zamora said.

"Usually number 1 at this time for candidates is a precarious position because there’s no place to go but down. In our case we’re somewhere around 3 or 4, there’s no way to go but up," he said.

The boxer-politician's camp will begin spending on TV ads following the start of the campaign period, Zamora added.

"That is really our strategy. We do our groundwork first before the media campaign," he said.

"We don’t go actively looking for endorsement of LGUs because we know their hands are tied at this time. FFRs the name of the game (or) for further release and they're still waiting for funding."