Sen. Manny Pacquiao tours his visitors around Pacman Village in Alabel, Sarangani. Handout photo

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao maintained Wednesday that there is nothing impossible in his plan to provide free housing to homeless Filipinos.

The PROMDI presidential aspirant toured the media and senatorial candidates Raffy “Idol” Tulfo and Lutz Barbo around one of five Pacman villages that he built using his personal money.

He said he distributed 200 Pacman houses for free to homeless families in Alabel, Sarangani. Some of the beneficiaries were among those displaced by typhoon Yolanda in 2013..

The village has a barangay center, a worship center and a community center. It also houses several sewing machines that he recently donated to provide the residents, especially the women, alternative means of livelihood.

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao with senatorial candidates Lutgardo Barbo and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo. Handout photo

There is a Pacman Village also in General Santos City, in Malungon, in Glan, and another one in the town of Maasim, all in Sarangani.

Pacquiao, the second richest Philippine senator based on the lawmakers' 2020 SALNs, also partnered with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier to build free houses in Uganda last year.

The retired boxing champ said that if he wins the presidency, one of his centerpiece programs that can be equated to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Build, Build, Build is a massive housing construction project that aims to build at least 10 million houses within the next 6 years.

He said that these would not only provide free housing for the poor but would also jobs for tens of thousands of workers and livelihood for thousands, such as those who are in the food and retail business, manufacturing, and even those belonging to the underground economy.