Old and new allies of BBM, Sara show up at UniTeam's Proclamation Rally

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the BBM-Sara UniTeam proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Old and new allies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio made appearances at the tandem's proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Tuesday.

Among those who appeared at the event were former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr.

Revilla was accused of embezzling P224 million in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam, though all cases against him in the scandal were eventually dropped.

Meanwhile, it was Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's party, Lakas-CMD, that adopted Sara Duterte as its vice presidential candidate for this year's elections. Duterte-Carpio is also widely credited for the former chief executive's house speakership in 2018, which saw Arroyo replace Pantaleon Alvarez.

According to Lakas-CMD president Martin Romualdez, Arroyo and Duterte are "very close," with the former president acting as the Davao City mayor's adviser. But the party has denied that Arroyo orchestrated the tandem between Marcos and Duterte.

Romualdez was also present at Tuesday's event to handle Duterte-Carpio's proclamation, while Partido Federal ng Pilipinas national president and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo handled the proclamation of Marcos.

Romualdez is a first cousin of Marcos.

Other personalities at the event were Marcos ally and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson and former MMDA chief Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. Abalos left his post earlier this week to focus on being Marcos' National Campaign Manager. He was also Marcos' campaign manager in 2016 for the former senator's failed vice presidential bid.

Also in attendance was Bulacan Vice Governor Wilhemino "Willy" Sy-Alvarado, who is running for governor. He is up against his former political ally and incumbent governor Daniel Fernando, who is running under the National Unity Party. Alvarado is a candidate of the country's ruling party, PDP-Laban.