School officials of Pitogo High School perform last minute checks during a media tour of the campus in Makati City on February 4, 2022 as they gear up for the resumption of limited in-face classes.

MANILA - The Philippines' health department on Wednesday announced 3,651 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second straight day the tally fell below 5,000.

The positivity rate was at 16.5 percent, based on test results of samples from 29,970 people on Feb. 7, Monday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

Of the newly reported cases, 3,474 or 95 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Western Visayas (523 cases), Metro Manila (484 cases) and Calabarzon (414 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,623,176 cases, of which 96,326 or 2.7 percent remain active.

The active infections are broken down as follows: 315 critical, 1,447 severe, 3,029 moderate, 87,385 mild, and 4,150 asymptomatic.

COVID-related deaths increased by 69 to 54,690. Of the newly reported deaths, 25 occurred this month, 36 last month, five in October, and one each in September, May, and March, the DOH said.

There were 12,834 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,472,160.

The DOH said 105 duplicates, including 86 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 49 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Three cases, including 1 recovery, were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count, it added.

Three laboratories, which contribute on average 0.8 percent of samples tested and 0.9 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 32 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

More schools in Metro Manila reopened its doors to students Wednesday as in-person classes resumed and expanded after the capital region deescalated to Alert Level 2.

The government has also allowed the entry of fully vaccinated foreign tourists from 157 countries beginning Thursday.

Meantime, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized more brands of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir for emergency use and is evaluating Pfizer's coronavirus treatment course Paxlovid, its officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said.

The regulator has also approved the antigen self-test kit of Getein Biotech Incorporated, Gutierrez added. The DOH had set the price cap for self-administered antigen tests at P350.