MANILA—Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential contender Leody De Guzman kicked off Tuesday his bid hoping that Halalan 2022 will be a chance to change the trend in politics.

"Kaya ang makalulutas lamang sa ating problema ay tayo mismo. Walang iba tayo mismo ang makalulutas sa ating problema at ngayong halalan isang magandang pagkakataon para baguhin ang takbo ng pulitika. Dapat pulitika ng masa at baguhin ang ekonomiya dapat ekonomiya ng masa ekonomiya ng sambayanan hindi ng iilan," De Guzman said during a speech at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City.

(It is only up to us to solve our problems, no one else can solve our problem but ourselves, and this election is a good opportunity to change the political trend. It must be the politics of the masses and change the economy, it must be the economy of the masses, the economy of the people, not of the few.)

De Guzman said the election cycle has circled around politicians luring voters for their votes only to leave after their victory.

"Niloloko lamang tayo ng mga pulitiko tuwing halalan para makuha ang ating boto tayo ay sinasayawan, inaaliw, binibigyan ng t-shirt, pinapakain, binibigyan ng pamasahe at pinasasaya ng kanilang inarkilang artista sapagkat hindi nila kayang talakayin o kayang sabihin sa harap natin ‘yung ating problema," the labor leader said.

(Politicians only deceive us every election to get our vote, they dance for us, entertain us, gives us t-shirts, feed us, gives us money for our fare, and made us happy by their hired artists because they can't discuss or say in front of us what we have, our problems.)

"Ang gusto lamang nila ay makaupo sa pwesto, makaupo sa Malacañang, pero ’yung problema natin, ng mataas na presyo, kawalan ng trabaho, kontraktwalisasyon, mababang sahod, walang pabahay, hindi nila problema ’yan."

(All they want is to sit in the office, to sit in Malacañang, but our problems our high prices, unemployment, contractualization, low wages, no housing, they don't have that problem.)

The labor leader added that this was also a chance to end the oppression of the poor and marginalized sectors by offering the solution to provide social services for them.

"Ito’y isang pagkakataon para ibinigay sa atin upang wakasan na ang pang-aapi ng iilan sa ating sambayanan. Hindi na pupwede sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon ngayon na matinding krisis sa kabuhayan ng maraming walang trabaho, ng mataas na presyo, ng krisis sa kalusugan, ng krisis sa klima na magpatuloy pa ang kanilang paghahari dahil kung anumang krisis ang dinaranas natin ngayon may malaking kontribusyon o kagagawan ang nagpalit-palit na gobyerno sa ating pamahalaan," De Guzman said.

(This is an opportunity given to us to end the oppression of our people. It is no longer possible in the current situation of the severe economic crisis of many unemployed, of high prices, of the health crisis, of the climate crisis for them to continue to rule because whatever crisis we are experiencing now has a big contribution or action. the changing government in our government.)

"Hindi biro ang ating pinapasok na laban. Kilala natin ang ating mga kalaban, mayayaman, mga sikat at makapangyarihan, maraming pera, pero naniniwala ako sa itinuro ng kasaysayan ng halalan dito sa ating bansa na nagtitiwala ako sa ating pamahalaan na sa tuwing eleksyon ang kanilang pagboto ay nagmumula sa kanilang hangarin na magkaroon ng pagbabago. ‘Yun ang ialok natin sa kanila, isang pagbabago sa kabuhayan at karapatan ng masang Pilipino," he added.

(It is no joke that we are entering into battle. We know our opponents, the rich, the famous, and the powerful, those who have lots of money, but I believe in what the history of elections here in our country has taught that I trust our government that every election their voting comes from their desire to have of change. That is what we will offer them, a change in the livelihood and rights of the Filipino masses.)

De Guzman urged his supporters to convince people that only a vote for a candidate like them, a worker, will help them rise from all the injustices in society.

"Kumbinsihin natin ang ating mga kababayan na ang pagbabago ay wala sa mga kumakandidato trapo, dinastiya, mga sikat at mayayaman, wala sa kanila, ang pagbabago ay nasa atin mismo kung tatangkilikin natin at yayakapin ang mga kandidatong kauri natin at ‘yung may mahabang track record ng pakikibaka para sa ating interes. ‘Yun ang pag-asa natin para nang sa ganoon ang deka-dekadang panahon na paghihirap ng ating mga mamamayan at ang pagkakamal ng yaman ng iilan ay matuldukan na natin sa eleksyon na ‘to," he said.

(Let us convince our countrymen that change is not in the trapo candidates, dynasties, famous and rich, not in them, change is in ourselves if we can enjoy and embrace candidates like us and those with a long track record of the struggle for our interests. That is our hope so that we can put an end to the decades-long suffering of our people and the accumulation of wealth of the few in this election.)

"Sa takbo ng ating nilaban, ang layo na ng inabot ng pagkilala sa ating hanay. Malayo na kumpara nung October, nung November, nung December at even nung January. Malayo na ang ating inabot, malawak na ang kumikilala sa’ting hanay, sa ating programa, sa ating pakikibaka. Mayroon pa tayong 3 buwan mula ngayon at sa tatlong buwan ‘yan tiyakin natin na abutin natin ang pinakamalawak na bilang ng mga mamamayan, ihatid natin ang mensahe ng pagbabago at ang pagbabago ay magaganap sa taong ito, sa 2022."

(In the course of our struggle, the recognition of our ranks has come a long way. It's far compared to October, November, December, and even January. We have come a long way, our ranks, our program, our struggle are widely recognized. We still have 3 months from now and in those three months let’s make sure we reach the widest number of citizens, let’s deliver the message of change and change will take place this year, in 2022.)

Despite not securing permits, Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) pushed through with the campaign launch for its Halalan 2022 candidates led by presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman and vice presidential bet Walden Bello at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The Commission on Elections earlier said that PLM did not file for a permit for their proclamation rally there.