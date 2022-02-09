Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody De Guzman on Wednesday identified one of the missing documents that supposedly caused his party’s failure to secure a Commission on Elections permit for their proclamation rally.

De Guzman said they had a problem with the local government unit’s permit which is one of the requirements needed to be attached in the application for a Comelec permit to hold an election campaign activity.

“Ang documents na kulang ay yung sa local government na 'di kaagad nakalabas at iba pang malilit na dokumento na kailangan. At yun ay inaayos na ng aming lawyers,” he said during the Pandesal forum organized by the Kamuning Bakery Cafe.

(The missing documents are those from the local government that were not released immediately and other documents. Our lawyers are addressing this now.)

Despite not securing permits, the PLM pushed through with the campaign launch for its Halalan 2022 candidates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City.

De Guzman did not say what the problem was and what efforts were made to resolve it before the proclamation rally on Tuesday night.

The presidential candidate earlier said lawyers from the party filed as early as February 6 an application for a Comelec permit to hold a proclamation rally.

The poll body, in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, said De Guzman’s team had not obtained a permit, a requirement under Comelec Resolution No. 10732, which must be secured 72 hours before any election campaign activity.

The Comelec said a violation of this rule would constitute an election offense, which under the same guidelines, could lead to imprisonment of up to 6 years or disqualification of a candidate from holding public office. The political party may also be fined.

De Guzman admitted during the Pandesal Forum there were “lapses” on the part of his party but cited Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez' supposed clarification that the poll body was not actually prohibiting campaigning but was only regulating mass gatherings during the pandemic.

He said their proclamation rally, attended by hundreds of his supporters, followed health protocols and guidelines.

Jimenez, however, has been firm: They cannot hold mass gatherings without a permit.

The labor leader remained optimistic that his lawyers will be able to solve the issue. “Ako’y umaasa na maaayos ang problema na kinakaharap namin kagabi.”

(I am hopeful that our problem last night will be fixed.)

He asked the Comelec not to be too stringent with health protocols, as long as there are face masks, alcohol, and vaccine cards.

Current Comelec rules prohibit shaking hands, taking selfies, among other traditional campaign strategies in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jimenez said the rule on securing permits was also meant to address COVID concerns.

Asked if they have campaign activities in the coming days, De Guzman’s running mate, Walden Bello, said they have scheduled visits to Iloilo City, Bicol, and other areas in the country but permits are still being secured.

He added they are open to going to bailiwicks of other candidates, saying there is no such thing as a Solid North, a Solid Bicol, or a Solid Mindanao. He mentioned Baguio as a possible campaign destination.

'PALUSOT'

In the same forum, De Guzman rejected as “palusot” or alibi a statement from presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos’ camp that the latter will not join any presidential debate or forum if the aim of the events is to pit candidates against one another.

De Guzman said debates and fora are important venues to explain to the public their platforms.

"Hindi naman ito ngayon ginawa kundi sa mga nagdaang eleksyon ay ginagawa ito. Kaya huwag nang magpalusot. Umamin na lamang na guilty, feeling guilty si Bongbong kaya ayaw niyang lumahok. Kaya huwag na siyang magdrama pa," he said.

(These events have been done in past elections, and not just now. So they should stop making alibis. They can just admit that Bongbong is guilty, feeling guilty, that's why he doesn't want to participate. Just stop the drama.)

Bello said the public should not expect Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, to join any debates because if they do, their supposed lack of platforms will be exposed.

"Alam naman natin na kapag sinalang si Bongbong at Sara sa debate, malalaman talaga ng sambayanan na wala talagang platform ito, na hindi talaga niya madepensahan ang ‘yung mga record nila at papogi-pogi na lang ang ginagawa nila in order to preserve their name," Bello said.

(We know that when Bongbong and Sara join debates, the people will find out that their tandem offers no platform, that they can't really defend their record, and that they are just trying to make themselves look good in order to preserve their name.)

De Guzman and Bello again sought to distinguish their campaign from those of other candidates, whose campaign pitch the vice presidential aspirant referred to as slogans and motherhood statements and not platforms.

Bello suggested Marcos change his campaign slogan to “Unity and Amnesia” and Duterte-Carpio's to “Let us learn to die with COVID.”

He advised Duterte-Carpio to stop riding an armored car because the enemy is a virus, not bullets.

Bello also distanced himself and his economic background from that of Vice President Leni Robredo’s, calling her policies neoliberal and criticizing her for adhering to the late President Corazon Aquino’s “model debtor” policy, choosing to pay foreign debts instead of asking for condonation.

The camps of Marcos, Duterte-Carpio and Robredo have no immediate reactions to Bello's remarks.

EXPECTED REACTION

Bello said they expected some businessmen to criticize their wealth tax proposal.

The former lawmaker said that debating with them will be counterproductive as they have their own interests to defend.

"They will say arguments that will go back to the 1800s. Parang hindi napapalitan ‘yung arguments nila … Parang wala na… Nire-recyle lang," he said.

(Their arguments are still the same... They just recycle those.)

Bello and De Guzman reiterated that if they win, they will impose a 5-year moratorium on foreign debt and will repeal the Automatic Appropriation Law for debt servicing, insisting on their position on wealth tax as a source of additional funds.

De Guzman earlier proposed to reallocate funds for debt and infrastructure to the country's COVID-19 pandemic response.

He also said his proposed wealth tax will be a one-time tax, while the annual wealth tax will only be just 1-5 percent.

He plans as well to repeal the TRAIN or Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, which he said is disadvantageous to the poor.

Business groups said that this would have an "adverse effect" on the country's economy, and said that the government should improve tax collection and attract investments instead.

- with report from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News