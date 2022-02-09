Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso addresses the crowd during a “town hall meeting” with multi-sectoral groups at a covered court in Rodriguez, Rizal on February 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



RODRIGUEZ, Rizal - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its rule banning candidates from taking pictures with the public during campaign activities.

While he understands that the Comelec is trying to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, it is hard to control the public especially when they are excited to see some candidates, said Domagoso, who is known for easily obliging to request for pictures with him during sorties.

"Kung kaligayahan 'yun ng ibang tao, tingin ko, mag-isip pa tayo ng ibang rule na tingin ko mas sensible," he told reporters on the sidelines of a campaign event here.

"Siguro pag-aralan nila yung mga alituntunin... 'Yung iba, baka hindi na akma sa sitwasyon," he said.

Domagoso, who held his proclamation rally Tuesday in an open-air venue beside the Manila City Hall, said his team has been trying to follow all health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, but found it challenging to "stop peoples' burst of emotions."

Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong - a cardiologist by profession - backed his running mate's plea, saying the risk of spreading the virus is low provided that the event is held outdoors and participants wear face masks.

"Basta open air yung lugar, mababa. Kahit sa caravan, mababa talaga yung risk. Pero kapag sa closed space, doon talaga," Ong said.

"Nagiisip nga kami na bumili nung mask na may plastic para kahit papaano makasunod kami at makilala pa din kami ng tao," he said.

Domagoso earlier said that his team would halt their campaign activities should the Philippines see another surge in COVID-19 cases.

