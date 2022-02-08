Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso delivers a speech during his proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on February 8, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday kicked off his 2022 campaign in his bailiwick city, leaving some portions of the capital city gridlocked, as thousands trooped to the streets in a show of force for the capital city mayor's presidential bid.

Domagoso's motorcade — which was supposed to last for about 4 hours — ran from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as supporters crowded around the mayor's flatbed truck, even pulling down their face masks while cheering for the Tondo-born presidential candidate.

"Nagulat ako (I was surprised)," Domagoso told reporters when asked about the throngs of supporters waiving makeshift streamers and pouring confetti along his motorcade's route.

"Hindi ko maipaliwanag basta masayang masaya ako sa mainit na paghatid nila sa atin sa 90 days ng buhay na ating tatahakin sa kampaniya."

(I can't explain it but I am very happy because of their warm welcome as we embark in the campaign in the next 90 days.)

A day before the official start of the campaign period, Domagoso urged supporters and other 2022 candidates to abide by rules set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), including health-related protocols to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19.

"As I have promised you, we wanted to have a very modest way of doing it but wala e. Hindi mo mapigilan ang tao (but we couldn't stop the people)," the presidential candidate said.

There was adequate space between some 1,000 seats sprawled across the Kartilya ng Katipunan, the venue of Domagoso's proclamation rally, said Lito Banayo, the team's campaign manager.

Invitations and passes were also issued to control the number of people entering the open-air venue, Banayo said in a press conference.

Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong, and senatorial aspirants Carl Balita, Samira Gutoc and Jopet Sison boarded a flatbed truck to stop people from taking selfies up close, he said.

Despite this, several supporters — who were shouting for the Manila mayor to sign their shirts and other items — clung onto Domagoso's motorized float, with some even climbing on the truck's roof to get close to the presidential candidate.

A supporter climbs Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate @IskoMoreno Domagoso’s float to hand a bouquet of flowers. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/pwwrfQLf6O — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 8, 2022

"Political campaigns in the Philippines are very noisy, very rowdy events," Banayo said.

"We can't debate with Comelec over those rules, but hopefully they will see that it will be very difficult also to police or to ascertain strict conformity with these rules.

"Maybe in the future Comelec or IATF will relax some of those rules," he added, referring to the national government's policy-making panel on issues related to COVID-19.

Among those who failed to properly wear a face mask during Domagoso's motorcade were several senior citizens who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. Other supporters bought their babies — who are not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines — to see the fanfare.

EARLIER: Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer @IskoMoreno Domagoso reunites with the owner of the pedicab he used to drive.



His ex-boss tells the pedicab driver-turned-presidential candidate: “Di ba sabi ko sa iyo wag ka bibigay? Kita mo, eh di naniwala ka sa akin?” pic.twitter.com/lvwi0Pinpx — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 8, 2022

The Manila Mayor said their team would halt all campaign efforts should COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise again.

"Napagkasunduan na namin na minsan magsasakripisyo kami ng kampanya kung kinakailangan," Domagoso said.

(We have agreed to sacrifice the campaign when needed.)

"Kung mayroong surge, kung lumalaki ang impeksyon [titigil kami]. Ang importante sa’min ni Doc Willie ay ’yung kampanya namin na buhay at kabuhayan."

(We will halt our campaigns if there will be another surge or if the number of infections rise again.)

Supporters of other presidential candidates were also seen breaking health protocols in various campaign events, prompting the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to issue reminders to those vying for elected positions.

"Pero ang panawagan po ng DILG, sana po mag-self police na iyong mga kandidato. Alam naman po nila iyong batas. Sana po sila iyong manguna sa pagsunod sa batas para po iyong kanilang mga supporters ay sumunod din sa kanila," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a public briefing.

"Kung baga, they should lead by example, para hindi na po mahirapan ang ating mga law enforcement agency sa pag-implement ng mga resolusyon ng Comelec."

(But the request of the DILG is for candidates to self-police. They know the law. We hope they will be the first to follow the law so their supporters would do the same. In other words, they should lead by example, so that our law enforcement agencies will not find it hard to implement the resolutions of Comelec.)

Domagoso said he and his slate would do their best to remain cautious against the possible spread of the virus throughout the campaign.

"Sana maging ligtas ang lahat pati ang kapwa ko kandidato, yung makakalaban natin," the Mayor said.

"Sana sila rin ay maging ligtas lalo na sa impeksyon ng COVID-19 dahil isa sa mga posibilidad na puwedeng mangyari sa amin yun bilang mga kandidato," he said.

