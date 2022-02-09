FDA crafting draft guidelines on 'e-pharmacy': chief

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing online selling of nonprescription drugs by establishments without physical stores, its chief said Wednesday.

The FDA is drafting guidelines on "e-pharmacy" which will be released for public comment, said its officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez.

"May limitasyon. I-a-allow lang natin ay ang non-prescription drug," he said in a televised public briefing.

(There's a limitation. We will only allow non-prescription drugs to be sold.)

"Sa future, puwedeng walang physical (store). Pero definitely, dapat may opisina at identified warehouse kung saan nanggagaling ang gamot. Ilalabas for public comment ang draft guidelines."

(In the future, establishments do not need to have a physical store. But they definitely will be required to have an office and an identified warehouse where the drugs will be sourced. We will release the draft guidelines for public comment.)

Meantime, the FDA has conducted operations on 50 sari-sari (assorted goods) stores that sell counterfeit analgesic and antipyretic medicines, Gutierrez said as he urged consumers to check the agency's verification portal.

The stores were located in Cavite, Laguna, Albay, Caloocan, Quezon City, and Parañaque, he said.

"Patuloy pa po kaming nangangalap ng mga report galing sa regional field offices," he said.

(We continue to gather reports from our regional field offices.)