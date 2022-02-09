Dating 'quarantine hotels' naghahanda na para sa leisure guests

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Naghahanda ang ibang hotel para tumanggap na ng mga leisure guest matapos magsilbing quarantine facility sa loob ng dalawang taon.

Ito ay matapos alisin ang quarantine period para sa mga ilang biyaherong pumapasok sa Pilipinas.

Ang Holiday Inn Express Manila na dalawang taong nagsilbing quarantine facility para sa mga dumarating sa Pilipinas galing sa ibang bansa, bubuksan na rin ang kanilang mga pinto para sa mga leisure guest o mga gustong magbakasyon.

Magiging mixed use hotel na sila alinsunod sa protocols na itinakda ng gobyerno.

"We are prepared with preparations, sanitations. Our staff is also 100% vaccinated. We are now receiving a lot of inquiries already especially for our balikbayans," ani Boy Beloso, general manager ng hotel.

Ayon sa Department of Tourism, may 76 hotel na nagsilbing quarantine facility sa Metro Manila ang plano nang mag-shift pabalik sa pagiging regular na hotel o mixed used na hotel.

Pero 14 pa lang ang nakakakumpleto ng requirements gaya ng disinfection.

Inaasahan ng ahensiya na may mga magbo-book na sa mga hotel para sa leisure lalo't mas pinaluwag na ang travel protocols.

Kabilang na rin dito ang pagpayag na papasukin ang fully-vaccinated na mga foreigner sa Pilipinas mula sa visa-free countries simula Pebrero 10.

"That will lead to growth in the travel and tourism sector, the restoration of lost jobs, the generation of much needed revenue for tourism-related enterprises, tourism communities and the government," ani Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Malaking tulong para sa Tourism Congress of the Philippines ang pagluwag ng travel protocols.

"This has been 2 years in the making, we have suffered much. We are on the right path and we see the light at the end of the road We are very happy with this development," ani Tourism Congress of the Philippines President Jojo Clemente.

Nanawagan naman ng tulong-pinansiyal sa gobyerno ang Philippine Hotel Owners Association dahil sa epekto umano sa kanilang kita ng pagtatangal sa quarantine requirement sa mga dumarating sa Pilipinas mula sa ibang bansa.

"Many are reporting single-digit guests, many were banking on quarantine facility, even as we open our borders to international travel, it is important to provide a lifeline to the hotels which have been suffering. We see that the next six to 12 months will be difficult. We would like... some kind of financial assistance to help us tide us over," ani Bong Benzon ng Philippine Hotel Owners Association.

Pero giit ng Department of Tourism, mataas pa rin ang occupancy rate ng mga hotel na nagsisilbing quarantine facility. Gayunman, aminado ang ahensiya na di agad dadagsa ang mga turista o bakasyunista na magbo-book sa simula ng pagluluwag ng protocols.

"Sixty-seven percent pa rin ang occupancy, we have to continue to evolve, hotels are not built as quarantine hotels. 'Di naman agad 'yan, everybody, pagbukas magdadagsaan. It will take time," ani Puyat.

-- Ulat ni Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News