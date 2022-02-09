MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Wednesday it arrested a foreigner wanted by authorities in Norway for allegedly molesting minors.
BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the suspect as Norwegian national Alexander Calapini-Solberg, who was captured by authorities last Monday in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.
Morente said Solberg is a "high-profile fugitive" who is wanted in his home country for a string of sex offense cases.
"We are going to deport him for being an undesirable alien," Morente said.
"His continued presence in the country poses a serious threat to our Filipino children, anyone of whom could be his next victim," he added.
Interpol also issued a "red notice" against Solsberg in December 2021, according to the BI.
Solsberg is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.
