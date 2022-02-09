Home  >  News

Alleged Norwegian pedophile arrested in Laoag City: BI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2022 04:38 PM

Ang 53-anyos na dayuhang suspek na si Alexander Calapini-Solberg ay nahuli sa Cabunggaan, Laoag City sa Ilocos Norte. Itinuturing si Solberg na high-profile na pugante sa Norway dahil sa patong-patong niyang sex offense cases. Photo from Bureau of Immigration

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Wednesday it arrested a foreigner wanted by authorities in Norway for allegedly molesting minors.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the suspect as Norwegian national Alexander Calapini-Solberg, who was captured by authorities last Monday in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Morente said Solberg is a "high-profile fugitive" who is wanted in his home country for a string of sex offense cases.

"We are going to deport him for being an undesirable alien," Morente said.

"His continued presence in the country poses a serious threat to our Filipino children, anyone of whom could be his next victim," he added.

Interpol also issued a "red notice" against Solsberg in December 2021, according to the BI.

Solsberg is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. 

