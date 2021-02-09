San Juan kicks off info drive for COVID-19 vaccination rollout

The San Juan City local government conducts a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination information drive and registration on February 9, 2021, as cities prepare for the arrival and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The local government of San Juan on Tuesday conducted its initial house-to-house visitations for the city’s residents, in a bid to fight misinformation on the local COVID-19 vaccination program.

The visitations were led by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who said he wanted to help increase awareness on the vaccination rollout.

Zamora added that the information drive also aimed to answer frequently asked questions from their constituents on how the vaccine will be administered, among other concerns.

"There are 18,600 San Juan residents who have registered to be vaccinated and we still want to increase that number, and that is through education (about the vaccines)" the mayor explained.

The city had placed an initial order for 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which would be good for 50,000 individuals. This is aside from the vaccines that will come from the national government.

"Kadalasan may maling impormasyon, maling balita po ang natanggap kaya titiyakin natin na mapaliwanag sa tao ang bakuna," he said.

(Usually there is misinformation, fake news that our residents consume so we will make sure that we are able to explain to them the importance of vaccines.)

The city's roving teams will bring tablets and internet connection so residents can also pre-register for the vaccine on the spot.

San Juan City is also set to present its vaccination program to government representatives and the inter-agency task force against COVID-19 this week, with hopes they will get the greenlight from government regulators.

The mayor also pointed out that he is willing to be one of the first to be inoculated to improve awareness and vaccine acceptance among his constituents.