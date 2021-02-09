PH's first UK COVID-19 variant death had comorbidity: health official

MANILA - The 84-year-old man who became the Philippines' first fatality due to the UK COVID-19 variant had comorbidities, an official of the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

Dr. Ruby Constantino, Director of the Center for Health Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region, said the patient from La Trinidad, Benguet had diabetes mellitus.

“Before his death he complained of difficulty breathing but died at home,” she told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the patient succumbed to the disease sometime in the 3rd or 4th week of January.

The man was just among the additional 8 UK variant cases identified by the Philippines last week.

The DOH has logged 25 UK variant cases in the country, 22 of whom have already recovered. Two patients are still undergoing treatment.

The department on Tuesday reported 1,235 more coronavirus infections in the Philippines, bringing the country's total infections to above 540,000.

The total number of fatalities in the Philippines rose by 65 to 11,296, while total recoveries reached 499,764. Active cases are at 29,167.

