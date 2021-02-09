PH companies not allowed to sell COVID-19 vaccines granted with EUA, says FDA

Health workers and frontliners go through a simulated screening process in the government's COVID-19 vaccination program at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on February 9, 2021. The screening process includes counseling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vaccines against COVID-19 that have been approved for emergency use cannot be sold and bought commercially, the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reminded the public Tuesday as the country prepares for the arrival in the coming days of its initial vaccine supplies.

“Bawal po 'yan at 'wag kayong bibili dahil wala pa pong produkto (COVID-19 vaccine) sa buong mundo na may marketing authorization - ibig sabihin na fully developed na na maaring ibenta sa publiko,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said during a Laging Handa briefing.

(That’s not allowed and you should not buy because there is still no product in the world that has a marketing authorization - meaning it has been fully developed and can be sold to the public.)

Domingo issued the warning after the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 called out private companies purchasing vaccines and allegedly selling it to individuals in advance.

Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines are still under development, which is why they are only given an emergency use authorization to help fight the pandemic.

Domingo said he and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III met with health workers on Monday evening to discuss the matter.

“The DOH and FDA will be coming up with a statement to be very clear na ang bakuna ay maaari lang ma-access (that vaccines can only be accessed) through the government vaccination program,” said Domingo.

While the national government is allowed to designate local government units and private companies to be part of the vaccination program, they still have to follow the guidelines of the Department of Health, he added.

“At syempre po, pinangako ni Pangulo na libre ang bakuna at hindi babayaran itong mga ito.”

(And of course, the President said the vaccine should be free and should not be paid for by Filipinos.)

Domingo said the FDA, meanwhile, is working closely with the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Customs and the National Bureau of Investigation to make sure that fake vaccines will not enter the Philippines.

“Pag dumating ang genuine o authentic vaccines, ito rin ang time na maaring may sumabay na fake na vaccines. We have to be very very careful. Binabantayan naman po,” he said.

(When the genuine or authentic vaccines arrive, this is also the time that fake vaccines might spread. We have to be very, very careful. We’re closely monitoring it.)

He said only vaccines used in the national vaccination program are authentic and those sold outside are most likely fake.

The Philippines aims to immediately start inoculating its target population after the arrival in a few days of its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

Up to around 70 million individuals are being eyed for coverage of the vaccination program to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the country's total COVID-19 cases reached 540,227, including 29,167 active infections, 11,296 deaths and 499,764 recoveries.