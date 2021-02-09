Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Cagayan island

MANILA— A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Dalupiri Island, Cagayan on Tuesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 7 kilometers northwest of the island at 10:51 a.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks. Intensity I was reported in Pasuquin town, Ilocos Norte.

A magnitude 5 tremor, meantime, struck off San Jose town, Oriental Mindoro at 7:24 a.m., Phivolcs said.

The temblors occurred just days after a magnitude 6.1 quake hit Mindanao, leaving at least 3 injured. A magnitude 5.7 tremor also struck off Davao Oriental on Monday.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse